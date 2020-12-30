Animal Crossing: New Horizons is introducing New Years' celebratory items

You're watching Advertisements

We know this year has been a strange one, and while it is finally coming to a close, it doesn't look like a lot of us will be fortunate enough to take part in those crazy, exciting New Years' celebrations we all look forward to. Well, once again, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering the next best thing, as Isabelle herself has taken to Twitter to announce that New Years' items are now available in the Nook Shop.

Considering you probably won't be meeting up with friends and family this year, and potentially won't even be able to see the annual firework shows in person, why not grab a bit of bubbly and head to a friend's island to ring in the New Year in true Animal Crossing style.

The items are looking to accommodate various different cultures from all across the globe, so, to get a glimpse of what you can expect, take a look at the image below.