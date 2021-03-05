Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting new licensed products

You're watching Advertisements

If you love Animal Crossing: New Horizons and feel you want more of it, we suggest you head over to Aitai Kuji, who has now revealed a new line of officially licensed products from the game, manufactured by Hori. All coloured in purple pastel and with a Celeste theme. This includes a mini-controller, a travel pouch, a Switch stand and other stuff.

If this sounds like something for you, head over this way to take a look. Aitai Kuji does ship to Europe and are usually really fast, if something tickles your fancy.