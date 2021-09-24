English
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a requested visit in November

Brewster is making his entrance to the game.

HQ

Despite the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's fastest selling game of all time, and also one of their best selling titles ever, they seemed to have completely forgot about it 18 months after the release. Therefore it was good to see it getting some love during the recent Nintendo Direct.

It turns out the fan-requested Brewster (who was introduced to the series in Animal Crossing: Wild World) is going to visit you island in November, and better yet, he is bringing his café along. Unfortunately, we didn't get to know any more than that, but let's hope it's the major expansion a lot of us has been waiting for. A dedicated Animal Crossing: New Horizons stream is promised for next month when we'll get to know more about Brewster's visit.

HQ
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

