Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free update tomorrow

We were also told that there will be another update coming in March.

Nintendo just announced that they are releasing a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons soon, January 28 to be precise.

The update is set to bring a colorful and feather-filled Festivale event, which will allow players to experience some carnival spirit on their own islands. There will also be new reactions, seasonal items and new clothing.

But these are not all. The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available staring March 26 in the U.S. at Target stores, and the price is set at $5.99 (The pack will also be released for the UK and other European countries by Nintendo of Europe in March though, no specific date confirmed so far). The Sanrio Collaboration pack has 6 amiibo cards from this unique Sanrio Collaboration Series, and you can use these in compatible games.

Last but not least, we were also told that another update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is planned for March, more information will be revealed soon.

Check the trailer below for more details:

Source: businesswire

