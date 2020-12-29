Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Amazon UK's best-selling game of 2020

With it selling 26.04 million units since March, it's no surprise.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

2020 may have been a pretty dry year for Nintendo, but it still saw the release of one of its most successful titles in recent memory. Despite only launching March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to shift 26.04 million units and is currently the second best-selling game in Japan (behind only Pokémon Red and Blue). With these staggering sales statistics, it comes as no surprise then that the title has become Amazon UK's best-selling game of the year.

The full list, which also includes fellow Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Mario 3D All-Stars, can be viewed below:


  1. Animal Crossing New Horizons

  2. FIFA 21 (PS4)

  3. Minecraft (Switch)

  4. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  5. FIFA 21 (Xbox One)

  6. Just Dance 2021 (Switch)

  7. The Last of Us Part II

  8. Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One)

  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Thanks, Dual Shockers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy