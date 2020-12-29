Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Amazon UK's best-selling game of 2020

You're watching Advertisements

2020 may have been a pretty dry year for Nintendo, but it still saw the release of one of its most successful titles in recent memory. Despite only launching March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to shift 26.04 million units and is currently the second best-selling game in Japan (behind only Pokémon Red and Blue). With these staggering sales statistics, it comes as no surprise then that the title has become Amazon UK's best-selling game of the year.

The full list, which also includes fellow Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Mario 3D All-Stars, can be viewed below:

