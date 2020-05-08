Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 13 million copies

Do you want to celebrate Mother's Day in style in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Well, the delightful Nintendo sim game - which has already sold 13.41 million copies in total, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic - is preparing to celebrate mothers around the world with a tender themed object: an amazing mug!

Until May 31, 2020, players can get this fantastic pink mug with a floral design simply by going to to the Nook Stop and then access 'Nook Shopping' >"Special Items". Here, in the Seasonal tab, you will find this nice mug, which can be purchased for the price of 600 bells.

Will you celebrate your mom with this special mug?

Thanks to NintendoSoup.