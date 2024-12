HQ

It took a while, but now Pokémon Red and Green have been beaten in terms of physical sales in Japan. This at a time when digital is also taking over more and more. The new king of the hill is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has passed eight million (physical) copies sold. The 28-year-old (!) Pokémon game reached 7.93 million. With this great success and a new Switch console on the horizon, let's hope for an equally good and popular sequel.