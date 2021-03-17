Animal Crossing: New Horizons free update is arriving soon, bringing new items and more

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has announced that the latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will drop tomorrow, March 18. This update is free and "will bring 50 additional custom design slots to both the Normal and Pro Custom Design modes", also some new features will be added to the game, such as 1st Anniversary Cake, Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack, Custom Design Pro Editor +, Custom Design Portal and Seasonal Items, you can check all the details here.

Other than those, an Island Tour Creator will be on the way. This new creating tool will arrive on March 23, and will let you "use screenshots and footage captured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to create a poster and trailer for your island". We were also told that "Build-A-Bear Collaboration is coming soon", and more info will be revealed, but you can also visit this sitefor details.

Last but not least, Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary-Themed Items will be offered to players as well.

Does this update sound good enough to you?