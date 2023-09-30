Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience coming to Seattle Aquarium

It will be launching on October 7th and will feature photo opportunities, scavenger hunts, and more.

Just recently, it was revealed that The Pokémon Company is teaming up with the Vincent Van Gogh Museum for a Pokémon-themed takeover, and now to add to this, Nintendo has revealed that it is teaming up with the Seattle Aquarium for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience.

Starting from October 7, 2023, fans will be able to head to the aquarium in the city for a selection of Animal Crossing-themed events and opportunities. This is said to include photo opportunities with characters from the game, as well as a bingo scavenger hunt to complete. To add to this, Blathers, the museum manager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will be providing creature descriptions for the real animals using information from the game.

The partnership is said to be running all the way until December 31, 2023, so if you find yourself in Seattle before the New Year, don't forget to visit the aquarium if you're an Animal Crossing fan.

