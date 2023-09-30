Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience coming to Seattle Aquarium

HQ

Just recently, it was revealed that The Pokémon Company is teaming up with the Vincent Van Gogh Museum for a Pokémon-themed takeover, and now to add to this, Nintendo has revealed that it is teaming up with the Seattle Aquarium for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience.

Starting from October 7, 2023, fans will be able to head to the aquarium in the city for a selection of Animal Crossing-themed events and opportunities. This is said to include photo opportunities with characters from the game, as well as a bingo scavenger hunt to complete. To add to this, Blathers, the museum manager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will be providing creature descriptions for the real animals using information from the game.

The partnership is said to be running all the way until December 31, 2023, so if you find yourself in Seattle before the New Year, don't forget to visit the aquarium if you're an Animal Crossing fan.