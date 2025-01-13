Animal Crossing: New Horizons clone sneaks into upcoming PlayStation releases

HQ

More video games are being created and published today than ever before in history. In 2024 alone, more than 19,000 video games were published on Steam, and we can guess big numbers on every major home platform, and we dare not speculate on the number of mobile games. And although there are many proposals, more or less creative, sometimes we discover that there are those who are only trying to get rich at the expense of the work of others, and in a suspicious way. We saw this in 2024 with The Day Before, and today we tell you about what has appeared as a future release on the PlayStation Store.

It's a game called "Anime Life Sim", which is apparently coming to Sony's console in February 2026. The image on the shop's page leaves no doubt: It's using assets from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a title developed and released on Switch exclusively by Nintendo. What's more: The game's description indicates that this "similarity" is not just limited to the art: "Create your perfect anime life in this charming social simulation! Build your dream house, make friends with quirky animal neighbours and experience endless adventures in a vibrant world inspired by your favourite life simulators."

Clearly, this is yet another case of video game fraud, just as we saw in the aforementioned The Day Before or the fondly remembered Bloodborne Mobile. As forewarned gamers, it's hard for anyone to fall for this scam, but it does make us question the verification process of digital game shops to prevent more cases like this in the future.

Thanks, Gamerant.