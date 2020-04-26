Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons back on top in Japan

There's nothing stopping New Horizons and after a stellar week for FFVII Remake it's business as usual for the Switch exclusive.

We don't usually cover Japanese game sales, but since last week it has been a battle of the giants when Final Fantasy VII: Remake finally became the game that dethroned Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many people were curious to see if it would stay that way during the second week - and now the results are in (via Resetera) (the first number is physical sales this week, the second number is total physical sales):

01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 286 586 / 3 611 246
02. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 70 652 / 773 505
03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 13 313 / 2 882 585
04. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 12 247 / 236 435
05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 9034 / 3 655 868
06. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 8682 / 116 217
07. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 8080 / 98 912
08. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 8005 / 1 406 903
09. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield - 7915 / 3 570 493
10. [NSW] Minecraft - 7154 / 1 356 230

So basically Final Fantasy VII: Remake dropped 90% during the second week, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back on top. The Switch situation is still scarce though, and Playstation 4 was the best selling console of the week (34,500 vs 27,874 for Switch). And for Xbox One... well, if we want to be optimistic, it had a whopping 60% raise and sold mighty 53 units compared to a measly 34 units last week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content