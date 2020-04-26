Animal Crossing: New Horizons back on top in Japan

We don't usually cover Japanese game sales, but since last week it has been a battle of the giants when Final Fantasy VII: Remake finally became the game that dethroned Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many people were curious to see if it would stay that way during the second week - and now the results are in (via Resetera) (the first number is physical sales this week, the second number is total physical sales):

01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 286 586 / 3 611 246

02. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 70 652 / 773 505

03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 13 313 / 2 882 585

04. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 12 247 / 236 435

05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 9034 / 3 655 868

06. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 8682 / 116 217

07. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 8080 / 98 912

08. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 8005 / 1 406 903

09. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield - 7915 / 3 570 493

10. [NSW] Minecraft - 7154 / 1 356 230

So basically Final Fantasy VII: Remake dropped 90% during the second week, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back on top. The Switch situation is still scarce though, and Playstation 4 was the best selling console of the week (34,500 vs 27,874 for Switch). And for Xbox One... well, if we want to be optimistic, it had a whopping 60% raise and sold mighty 53 units compared to a measly 34 units last week.