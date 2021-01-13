Animal Crossing: New Horizon was the most talked about game on Twitter last year

You're watching Advertisements

Twitter has become a very natural home for the video game industry, with companies, developer staff, media and gamers just hanging around, talking about games. Today, gaming is one of the biggest topics on Twitter, and in a lengthy post, they have now shared exactly what we are talking about.

It turns out that the most talked about game last year wasn't the break-out hit Among Us, or even Genshin Impact, Fortnite or anything like that - but rather Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can check out the hottest games on Twitter in the chart, and head over to the link above to see what countries have the most Twitter keen users, which gaming events that created the most buzz and the biggest personalities in gaming.

We'd also like to take the opportunity to remind you that Gamereactor of course can be found on Twitter as well. Following us is a great way of missing out on nothing. You'll find us

here.