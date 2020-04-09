Animal Crossing: New Horizon sells over 3 million in Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a huge success for Nintendo, and it could even be its best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch yet, at least in Japan. Famitsu reports (via VG247) that New Horizons has sold 3,031,784 physical copies in Japan since it released on March 20 - that's more than three million in only three weeks.

For comparison, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword/Shield lifetime sales in Japan are 3.6 million and 3.5 million respectively. Even though the global number hasn't been announced yet, we can expect it to be revealed in the year-end financial report in May.

