Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is equally as popular with both men and women

The cutesy title appears to be universally loved regardless of the demographic.

Although games are seldom marketed specifically towards men and women these days, as it's just an effective way of shutting potential gamers out, it's still a simple fact that some games have a much bigger audience with one particular gender. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not one of those games, and this was revealed during Japan's Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC) during the weekend.

Aya Kyogoku and Hisashi Nogami had a presentation where they shared plenty of facts regarding the game, and one of them was a slide that reveals that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is basically equally split between men and women through all ages. It is very rare to obtain a result as even like this, but we can certainly understand why, as it really is a fun game everyone should be able to enjoy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks Resetera

