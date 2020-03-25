Animal Crossing features Nintendo's first openly gay couple

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game for everyone, and Nintendo has worked hard this time around to really make it inclusive by removing gender choices (now you choose style instead and can also opt for neither boy nor girl) and letting you dress the way you want. But what is really surprising is that the western version of the game now has Nintendo's first openly gay couple.

This was first discovered by Resetera users who noted that one island resident, C.J., talks a lot about his male partner Flick. C.J. has lines like:

"Usually he's all about models of bugs and stuff, but when he's got a fish to work from, his work is AMAZING!"

...and:

"My partner's a total artist, and I guarantee these models'll make your neighbors jealous!"

There's also another character named Merry who has a romantic story to tell involving a lesbian couple. Japan is usually more conservative with these things, and it appears as though none of this content is included in that version (C.J. and Flick are only friends and you have to choose a gender when creating a character), although this isn't something we're able to verify.

It's worth noting that Birdo from the western version of Super Mario Bros. 2 is usually considered Nintendo's first LGBT character, but a gay couple is new and they arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons alongside a more inclusive approach. Kudos to Nintendo for taking the step.

