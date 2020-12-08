Animal Crossing dominated 2020 on Tumblr

You're watching Advertisements

It's closing in on a years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released, but several members of the Gamereactor crew are still logging in to their villages almost on a daily basis to fetch bugs, collect pinecones and give the neighbours presents. And it seems like we aren't the only ones doing this, as it is the most talked about game on the social network/blog site Tumblr.

They have now compiled a list, and this is what their users have been talking about this year:

Are you surprised to see Animal Crossing: New Horizons beating all other titles?

Thanks Polygon