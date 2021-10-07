Animal Crossing Direct confirmed for next week

HQ

Last month it was confirmed that Brewster and his coffee shop is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that is indeed in need of more content after a long dry period. Now Nintendo has revealed that we'll get to know more what this means for the game in a dedicated stream.

It is simply called Animal Crossing Direct and airs on October 15 at 15:00 BST. It has been rumoured that the museum will be fleshed out and since it is treated with announcements like this, we assume it is more than your typical update. Something to look forward to for all digital islanders, hopefully.