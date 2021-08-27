Animal Crossing and Puma launches sneaker collaboration

HQ

Even though Nintendo seems to have completely forgotten about one of their best selling games of all time - despite the fact that it launched last year - others have not. Now Puma has announced a collaboration, which will end up with sneakers based on the popular series.

There will be several models made, although Wild Rider is the only one revealed yet. It really captures the essence of Animal Crossing with colours and design, but unfortunately we don't know when it will be released yet. As usual, these things tends to end up expensive scalper loot, so make sure to order your pair as soon as possible when the pre-ordering starts in a hopefully not too distant future.

Thanks SneakerFreaker