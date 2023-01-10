Animal Crossing and Godiva Chocolatier in new collaboration

HQ

Nintendo hasn't been afraid to run collaborations with their insanely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and now a new one has been revealed. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Nintendo has announced that they are now working with Godiva Chocolatier.

Together they are launching six different boxes of chocolates, all of them looking really cute (seriously, who would even eat those, they look like collectibles?). The chocolate pieces are based on characters and icons from the game and you can check them out over here.

Unfortunately, we suspect they will be very hard to get outside Japan, but you can check some of them out below, surely looks like wonderful Valentine's gifts, doesn't it?

