Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing and Black Milk has announced a collaboration

The brand previously produced a collection of clothing for Mario's 35th Anniversary.

The Australian brand Black Milk has become really popular for their stylish women's clothing, often made with a pop cultural touch. We have previously written about their collaboration with Nintendo and the Super Mario 35th Anniversary (the campaign started today, by the way), and now they have announced yet another one for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The collection launches on October 13, and we suspect there will be a few really cool sets of leggings that might be worth checking out as usual.

