Anima Gate of Memories: I&II Remaster launches on November 7

If you're familiar with the TTRPG scene, you'll probably know Anima Beyond Fantasy, a game with deep lore and worldbuilding in a fantasy world heavily influenced by fairy legends and also heavily influenced by anime and manga aesthetics and tropes. The board game was already adapted into video games some time ago in Anima: Gate of Memories and its companion story Anima: The Nameless Chronicles, and now both titles will arrive in a single pack for a new generation.

Anima Gate of Memories: I&II Remaster brings together these two stories, fully restored and improved in both gameplay and visuals. Anima Project will release this collection on November 7, 2025, in both digital and physical formats. Speaking of the collector's edition (exclusive to PS5), you can check it out directly in the image below, and here's what's inside:



A collector's box



The physical PS5 game + an illustrated instruction manual



An art book



The original soundtrack on CD



A collectible pin and keyring



Four character cards and two art prints



And in case you're not familiar with the series and are interested in trying it out before release, Anima Gate of Memories: I&II Remaster has just released a demo on Steam, with a PlayStation demo to follow "soon".

Want to give Anima Gate of Memories: I&II Remaster a try? Check out the trailer below.