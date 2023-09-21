Angry fans say cinema-goers should boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

HQ

Amber Heard and her legal spat with her ex-husband Johnny Depp wasn't exactly a pretty story and in the wake of the trial, many people were concerned about the actress' involvement in the Aquaman sequel The Lost Kingdom. There were calls for her role as Mera in the film to be cut, and while neither Warner nor the DCU have commented much on the matter, there's no denying that her absence from much of the promo material is clear.

In short, someone at Warner or DCU has been listening, even if they don't confirm it. However, that doesn't seem to be enough for some individuals who are now raising their voices yet again on social media, demanding that cinema-goers boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because of this.

Do you think Heard should have been completely cut from the film?