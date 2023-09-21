Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Angry fans say cinema-goers should boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Due to Amber Heard's involvement in the film.

Amber Heard and her legal spat with her ex-husband Johnny Depp wasn't exactly a pretty story and in the wake of the trial, many people were concerned about the actress' involvement in the Aquaman sequel The Lost Kingdom. There were calls for her role as Mera in the film to be cut, and while neither Warner nor the DCU have commented much on the matter, there's no denying that her absence from much of the promo material is clear.

In short, someone at Warner or DCU has been listening, even if they don't confirm it. However, that doesn't seem to be enough for some individuals who are now raising their voices yet again on social media, demanding that cinema-goers boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because of this.

Do you think Heard should have been completely cut from the film?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

