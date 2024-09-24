Angry Birds jumps into arcade with a 2-player, action packed cabinet

HQ

Angry Birds, the multi-million seller on mobile devices, is jumping to the arcade rooms with a highly advanced game called Angry Birds Boom!

Rovio has joined forces with Raw Thrills, makers of popular arcade games based on all kinds of brands (Marvel, NBA, Minecraft, Godzilla, Nerf) and its subsidiary Play Mechanix. Angry Birds Boom! is a huge cabinet for 2 players, with custom force-feedback launchers themed to Red and Chuck (that's the yellow one).

"Beak-busting, snout-smashing video redemption game with an explosive, competitive twist on the iconic Angry Birds gameplay", reads the description of the game.

It looks to be based on the same physics based puzzles the series has had since its inception in 2009, but in 3D, in a 65-inch LED and with more action. In fact, the players will compete to cause the most destruction possible, which will award more points.

The game will be playable at IAAPA Expo Europe this week in Amsterdam, at the Bandai Namco Booth, and will be manufactured starting this october, shipping worldwide (thanks, Bloloop).