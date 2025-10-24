Angry Birds developer Rovio lays off staff, goes under restructuring

HQ

Once again, unfortunately we're reporting on layoffs in the gaming industry, as mobile gaming icon and developer of the Angry Birds game Rovio is undergoing layoffs, restructuring, and management changes.

According to a report from Mobilegamer.biz, Rovio has laid off 36 employees. The developer's puzzle studio in Finland is focusing on fewer games, while the Barcelona studio is taking on more work despite around half of the team being laid off.

"No games have been cancelled but Angry Birds Dream Blast has unfortunately not been performing as expected," said a Rovio spokesperson. "We have been renewing our organisation this autumn in reaction to one of our games underperforming and in order to better respond to the market, to move towards a more game-centric approach, and to be able to iterate fast on new game ideas."

Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand has also apparently relocated from Finland to London, and has been spending more time at different Rovio offices as well as Sega's Europe HQ.