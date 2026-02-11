Angourie Rice leads Universal's next rom-com Finding Emily

There are quite a few young adult-geared rom-coms that make their arrival in cinemas these days, with one very recent example being Regretting You, but if you have been enjoying these kinds of films then Universal has something for you.

Known as Finding Emily, this is a rom-com that explores how a musician goes to great lengths to find his dream girl, all after he gave her the wrong number during their chance encounter. This effort included working with a psychology student but naturally this connection blossoms into something more..

Starring Mean Girls' Angourie Rice in the leading role and alongside Spike Fearn, Finding Emily is written by Rachel Hirons and directed by Alicia MacDonald. It will be premiering in cinemas from May 22, and you can see the trailer and synopsis for the flick below.

"When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her. Together, they spark a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way."