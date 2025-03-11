Angola steps in: A new attempt to bridge Congo-M23 divide

HQ

In a new diplomatic move, Angola has announced plans to mediate direct negotiations between Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebels, a group long accused of receiving support from Rwanda—a claim Rwanda strongly denies (via Reuters).

The Congolese government, steadfast in its long-standing refusal to engage with M23, has yet to respond, but Angola is determined to leverage its diplomatic influence to bring both sides to the table.

This effort follows escalating violence in eastern Congo, where M23 has captured key cities in a conflict deeply entangled with the legacy of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the region's vast mineral wealth.

With President Felix Tshisekedi visiting Angola for talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, all eyes are now on whether this latest push for dialogue will break the deadlock. For now, it remains to be seen whether Angola's diplomatic gamble will yield results.