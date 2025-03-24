Angola steps down as mediator in Congo conflict

HQ

The latest news of the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Angola has announced it will end its role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Congo and the M23 rebel group, a position it held in its capacity as the current chair of the African Union.

The presidency emphasised that the decision came after the failed peace talks in Luanda, where M23 rebels withdrew at the last minute. Angola intends to refocus on broader African Union priorities, leaving the task of mediation to another African state.

As the conflict intensifies, with the M23 gaining control over key eastern cities and territorial disputes exacerbated by mineral resources, the search for lasting peace continues. For now, it remains to be seen whether peace talks can regain momentum.