Anger Foot trailer shows what the game looked like in prototype

Anger Foot is set to release a week from today, and on the 11th of July we'll be kicking down doors and shoving our boot in people's faces, chests, and wherever else we please.

In a new trailer, the developers over at Free Lives show off how much work has gone into making Anger Foot a reality. The game started out in December 2020, and as you can see, a lot has changed since then.

Things like lighting quality, character models, details in the levels, and more have all increased massively in recent builds, and while the groundwork of the gameplay remains as solid as it was early on, it still goes to show that games take a significant amount of time.