Anger Foot Preview: 2024's most badass indie game?

If you told me that developer Free Lives created the idea for Anger Foot after a multiple-day drug-fuelled bender, I wouldn't be surprised. This game is about as batshit crazy and weird as you could possibly imagine, but that's also one of the game's biggest strengths. Well... that and the fast-paced, fluid and badass gameplay.

So, what is Anger Foot? This is a game where players take on the role of a character known as Anger Foot, named as such for his literal angry feet. The strange protagonist is effectively what you get if John Wick trades well-choreographed martial arts with raw kicking stopping power, as he glides through the world booting enemies to death with immense force. Why is he on a blood-thirsty rampage? Anger Foot has had his limited collection of shoes stolen by the four gangs that run and control the crime-infested Shit City and he wants them back and revenge along the way.

Anger Foot is set up in such a way that players must fly through short levels packed with enemies. The idea is to get from the start to finish, taking out as many threats as possible along the way, while completing some often quite challenging side objectives, and all without taking too much damage. If you get meleed by an enemy, you die and the level needs to be started from scratch. If you take too many bullets in a short space of time, fall from a building, or face the force of an explosion, you'll meet the same end. Since Anger Foot is designed to be a very fast-paced game where players must effectively react instantaneously to survive and defeat threats while working through the levels that are split into multiple rooms leading to almost tactical gameplay, the concept of avoiding death isn't always easy. But this is what makes Anger Foot such a thrilling game to play.

This title never lets off the brakes. Between the speed and responsiveness of the gameplay, the thumping and hardcore soundtrack, and the general gritty tone, this game is all about increasing your heart rate and sinking into the chaos. The flow and the way that you can match up the kicking melee attack and gunplay using weapons that can be picked up from defeated enemies, and how this resonates with the way you have to approach defeating the unique enemy types and putting the environment to your advantage to capitalise on exploding barrels or to find safer ways to progress through each level, all means that there's a very refined and tight gameplay loop. For example, you can't gun down enemies with riot shields and need to instead kick them but you probably don't want to take the same approach for shotgun-wielding foes. Not that there's any reason not to try as Anger Foot is all about player agency and tackling each encounter and situation however you see fit.

I will say that there are times where it feels a bit frustrating. There are occasions where the flow struggles and you become bogged down, perhaps because the enemies are all of a sudden channelling their inner Deadshot and never missing a single bullet, or instead because the hit registry isn't working in your favour leading to enemies surviving melees and attacks that would usually result in a kill. Also, I have encountered a few weird issues that will no doubt be ironed out by the time Anger Foot fully launches, including enemies clipping through walls to attack you and massive frame rate dips during explosions and chaotic moments. But these are more minor frustrations than anything.

Because Anger Foot is effortlessly entertaining and has a great balance of challenge. If you want to just work through the levels you absolutely can without limit. If you'd rather attempt to beat the many tougher objectives, such as beating levels super quickly or only completing a level using the melee attack, then you can as well to earn extra objective stars that can be used to acquire new shoes for Anger Foot to wear. Plus, the fact that each level feels truly different and offers a unique challenge to the last means that you never feel bored, something that is only further aided by the boss fights that are occasionally offered, requiring you to master new gameplay mechanics and challenges.

Not only is Anger Foot truly engaging and fun to play, but it's a visual treat with fantastic and colourful art, and a soundtrack that will make you want to leap through a window or smash a table. This game is pure energy and chaos and will no doubt entertain with ease when it makes its arrival in full on PC sometime this year.