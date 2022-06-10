Anger Foot is a chaotic game about kicking ass

Devolver Digital's showcase last night was well... weird. But that's what we were expecting from the indie game publisher. As part of the show we got to see deeper looks at four upcoming games, with one of those titles being Free Lives' absolutely bizarre looking action-FPS title Anger Foot.

This game, as its description notes, asks players to "Crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters." If that doesn't quite make any sense, we'd implore you to check out the announcement trailer below, as that highlights what kinds of lightning-fast action it is looking to offer.

Or alternatively, you can even give the game a go yourself, as right now on Steam, there is a free demo of Anger Foot available to check out. As for when the full game will debut, that is planned for PC sometime in 2023.