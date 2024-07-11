HQ

A lightning-fast action FPS about kicking and violently gunning down hordes of enemies? Say no more, sign me up! That was pretty much my first impression when hearing and seeing Free Lives' Anger Foot for the first time a few years ago. This game is incredibly straightforward yet hits all the marks that make Hotline Miami such a wonder to behold. The aim is to drop into small and fast-paced levels as the protagonist Anger Foot, to kick, blow up, and shoot various enemies that stand between you and your destination, in a crude and twisted John Wick-like fashion. It's rambunctious and chaotic and a perfect example of how simple mechanics can be elevated and used to make a thrilling whole.

The gameplay is pretty much exactly how I just laid it out. Think Ghostrunner on acid. You drop into a level (one of over 60) that is around two minutes in length, and the aim is to blast through various rooms, defeating enemies and avoiding dangers, while only taking a minimal amount of damage. You're the definition of a glass cannon, and if you take too much damage at once, you'll die and have to start the level again. It might seem easy enough in theory, but in practice, Anger Foot is a game all about reactions, flow, and speed, as enemies will snap to attention and fire accurate shots at you without hesitating, meaning if you're not on the mark, on form, or ready, you will find yourself racking up more deaths than you could possibly imagine. Sometimes this design can give you a headache and frustrate, but the most part it thrives. Bringing it back to the John Wick comparison, imagine John didn't have a bulletproof suit that protected him from minor firearms. That's Anger Foot. You have to be faster and more lethal than the hordes of enemies in your way, or you will fail.

This is a hardcore game in many senses, but Free Lives isn't looking to ruin your day with overwhelming challenge and difficulty. Anger Foot himself is effectively a god among men. The local crime families, who find themselves facing Anger Foot's wrath after stealing his prized sneaker collection, understand that he is a creature of pure rage and violence, one that can kill in a single kick and effortlessly can pick up one of many different firearms and weapons and put them at his disposal without skipping a beat. This is where the flow comes into the equation again, as while you can tackle each level using only melee kick attacks, you can also snatch up a 9mm pistol take down five enemies, throw the gun to stun a foe, grab a pump-action shotgun and use it to blow up an exploding barrel, before switching that out for a crossbow to impale another collection of enemies. The player agency in Anger Foot is brilliant. This is a game where you can approach the task at hand entirely how you want to even if Free Lives does offer some challenges along the way.

To just blast through the storyline, Anger Foot will put over 60 levels in your way, across four main locations, with that taking around four hours to conquer. For the completionists out there (and the masochists) there are two further challenges in each level, both of which combine with the level completion to account for one of three available stars to unlock for each level. These challenges are usually absolutely brutal and will push you to your limit. Sometimes this includes beating a level in a time that seems ridiculous, completing a level without killing an enemy, overcoming the level while wearing a specific unlockable sneaker (these are gained by acquiring enough stars and add a minor additional perk/mechanic for Anger Foot to put to use, such as slide attacks or a second life), killing a certain number of foes with headshots, and so forth. The point is, these challenges alter the gameplay from simple survival to absurd challenges that will likely be unattainable for many. Still, if you're up for the task, the option is there to tick them off.

It's not just the gameplay - which regardless of how you look to enjoy it remains thrilling - that excels in Anger Foot, it's also the audio-visual presentation. This game has a very basic HUD that never overwhelms the player and frankly is easy to forget it exists, which does wonders for immersion. The art direction is vibrant and colourful, albeit very crude and so twisted that sometimes you have to do a double-take. The soundtrack perfectly accommodates the gameplay with a thumping bass-heavy offering that keeps your blood-pumping. The whole concept of Anger Foot feels incredibly organised and tight, and it tends to remain a great example of how simple mechanics can shine when highly refined.

The only area of the game that never quite drew me in were the boss encounters. At the end of each of the four main areas, you will encounter a boss fight against that region's crime lord. These are usually multiple-phase encounters, but they never really push the boat out in challenge or complexity, and aside from being a little bit different to regular gameplay, they actually feel less stressful and more manageable. Instead of serving as a way to flex your talents in a conclusive manner every hour or so, these feel like gimmicks just to add some narrative zest, which is a strange design since the narrative of Anger Foot is, by-design, paper thin at the best of times. Free Lives has made a ridiculous game here, they know it, we know it, and there's no beating around the bush or attempting to play coy. This is a bizarre game about a crazed individual killing hundreds of criminals living in a fictional metropolis called Shit City all because they stole his shoes. If you were expecting a deep and boggling narrative, you've come to the wrong game.

It's partly this self-awareness that makes Anger Foot such a delight to play. The absurd nature makes it stand out and shine, although that's not all that excels here. It doesn't overstay its welcome, it constantly adds additional challenge and variety through new enemy types, more weapons, and fresh biomes, matches that up with a top-notch presentation and tight and flawless performance, and yet still has the presence to provide tough and truly demanding additional activities for those that want to push themselves to the limit. If you're looking for an energetic, loud, and violent action experience this summer, Anger Foot is the game to choose.