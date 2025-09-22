Angelina Jolie voices concern over US free speech at San Sebastian Film Festival

HQ

Last week, we got the news that ABC had indefinitely removed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule after remarks made by the host about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Since then, many people have reacted to this. Now, at the San Sebastián Film Festival, Angelina Jolie has voiced unease about the current climate in the United States, saying she no longer recognises her country amid growing threats to personal freedoms. Her remarks came shortly after Disney's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from stars including Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, and Tatiana Maslany. While Jolie avoided naming Kimmel directly, many people directed the conversation towards this. What do you think about the current situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!