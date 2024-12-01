Angelina Jolie is open to playing Maleficent again

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
It's been several years since Angelina last donned her black attire and enchanted the world as the wicked sorceress in Maleficent. The film, along with its sequel Mistress of Evil, became a massive box office success for Disney. However, for various reasons, no additional films have been produced since. This is something the Oscar-winning actress hopes will change. In an interview with Deadline, she expressed her readiness to return to the role and spread a little wickedness once again.
What did you think of the Maleficent movies, and would you like to see more?