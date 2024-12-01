Angelina Jolie is open to playing Maleficent again

It's been several years since Angelina last donned her black attire and enchanted the world as the wicked sorceress in Maleficent. The film, along with its sequel Mistress of Evil, became a massive box office success for Disney. However, for various reasons, no additional films have been produced since. This is something the Oscar-winning actress hopes will change. In an interview with Deadline, she expressed her readiness to return to the role and spread a little wickedness once again.

