Angelina Jolie explains her absence in Hollywood

HQ

For a long time, she was considered one of the top actors in Hollywood, and alongside her then-husband Brad Pitt, it felt like they had the world at their feet. But lately, the now 48-year-old Jolie has increasingly disappeared from the spotlight, barely even appearing in any film roles.

Now the actress has decided to talk about why she has taken a step back and in an interview with Vogue she had this to say:

"I feel a bit down these days. I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Jolie also talked about how she started accepting fewer roles, and only those that were less demanding in terms of time.

"Seven years ago I began only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing."

Instead, she has now put more time and focus into her work in fashion, which she describes as "pure therapy".

So it doesn't sound like we can expect to see her back in any major films in the next few years, and who knows, perhaps Jolie will decide to fully commit to her new career and put acting on the back burner for good.

What is your favourite Angelina Jolie film?