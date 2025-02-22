Angela Bassett: "I deserved an Oscar for my role in Black Panther"

HQ

In a recently published interview, Angela Bassett reflects on her loss at the Oscars a few years ago, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Forever. As widely known, the statuette went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once. Bassett expressed significant disappointment over the outcome, stating that she believed she deserved the win.

"I found it interesting. Interesting that I wouldn't be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving."

She went on to describe how she felt it was obvious that the award should have gone to her.

"I love applauding people, but in that moment ... No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn't think that was a gift. I thought it was a given."

It's worth mentioning that Bassett was awarded an Honorary Oscar the following year. In her acceptance speech, she took the opportunity to pay tribute to those who paved the way for her, including Ruby Dee, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Rosalind Cash.

Do you think Bassett should have won an Oscar for her role in Black Panther?