Andy Serkis would "jump at the chance" to do more Lord of the Rings movies

Andy Serkis is an English actor, director, and producer, arguably best known for his motion capture work as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy.

Speaking with the Post Cred Pod, Serkis recently spoke about the new Lord of the Rings projects in the work, and his interest in joining them. "There are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about," he said. "If they're doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled."

Even though Gollum did meet his end in Return of the King, it's still possible for the character to appear in a reboot of the original movies or a prequel project. With Warner Bros. and Amazon wanting to turn The Lord of the Rings into a Star Wars-like franchise, it seems we'll have many Middle-earth projects coming up soon.