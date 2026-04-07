Andy Serkis set to return as Alfred in The Batman - Part II, shooting to commence this June

HQ

Alfred might have had a major health scare caused by an explosion in the first film, but Andy Serkis will be back playing Batman's favourite and only butler in the highly anticipated sequel to The Batman.

Serkis confirmed as much in an interview with Collider, where he revealed that the filmmakers for The Batman - Part II were working around his schedule to help fit him into the film. He's also got another major franchise return, as he directs and looks set to star in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, set for theatrical release next December.

As a long-time collaborator with director Matt Reeves, Andy Serkis seems super excited to be back for The Batman - Part II. "[Reeves] is a supremo writer and director, as you well know. He really wanted to take his time making sure this is actually right, and it is an incredible script. It really is. It's so emotional and very powerful, so I'm very much looking forward to it," Serkis said.

It seems he won't have to wait long to get to the shoot. According to Deadline, The Batman - Part II will begin filming this June, in London. This might make Gotham look a bit different from the setting of Liverpool we saw last time, but we're sure Reeves will keep up his grime-streaked appearance of Batman's city.