Andy Serkis enjoyed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The first season of Amazon's big budget The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and opinions on the series are varied. Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has now also chosen to share his thoughts on the polarising TV series during an interview with Jake's Takes and this is what he had to say.

"I think it's really beautifully crafted, I think there's some really great performances in there. I recently did a reading of Lord of the Rings for Audible and in the preface, in the foreword, it covers The Rings of Power, the age they tell within The Rings of Power, so I was familiar with that world and I just think it's a really beautiful rendition. And, again, having the time to be with those characters is something very, very exciting and I know the Lord of the Rings fans are loving it."

"I really did enjoy -- again, the scale is incredible. In terms of the cinematography, performances aside, it feels so epic and in the same way that this does, the same way that [Star Wars: Andor] feels like ... You find it hard to separate it from the movies, they feel like movies, every single episode. It does have mythic and scale-wise epic nature to it in Rings of Power, in the same way that Andor does, it feels like a huge movie."

Do you agree with Serkis' views?