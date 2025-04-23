Andy Serkis assembles all-star cast for his Animal Farm movie

HQ

Andy Serkis' adaptation of Animal Farm has just received its first look, and we've also got reveals for the voice cast which will be appearing in the film. Serkis is directing, but he'll also be lending his incredible voice for the film.

He'll be appearing alongside Seth Rogen, Glenn Close, Woody Harrelson, Steve Buscemi, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jim Parsons, Kathleen Turner, Iman Vellani and more. Nick Stoller has written the screenplay for the movie, which sees animals rebel against their human owners and take over their farm.

While this might sound like something akin to Secret Life of Pets or another animated feature with animals at the centre, Animal Farm includes some darker themes, as the animals quickly establish a human-like level of rulership over the farm, with one greedy pig at the helm.

Animal Farm will release on the 11th of July.

