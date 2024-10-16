Andy Serkis and Ben Starr headline Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's cast

HQ

While you might not have had it on your radar, today's news will definitely push it up into the list of projects that you have your eye on. Sandfall Interactive has revealed the English voice cast for their upcoming project Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and affirmed that quite a few big names will be among those present.

As noted in a PlayStation Blog post, we're told that Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, has been tapped to voice Gustave, the lead engineer of Expedition 33. He will be supported by Baldur's Gate 3's Jennifer English, who will be bringing to life Maelle, a loner eager to explore and see more of the world.

To follow-up to these two The Sandman's Kirsty Rider is on the cast as Lune, the chief researcher of the Expedition, while The Old Guard's Shala Nyx joins the ranks as the cheerful warrior Sciel.

Then there's also Final Fantasy XVI's Ben Starr, who is voicing the dangerous stranger Verso, all while Gollum, Alfred Pennyworth, Caesar, Snoke, and Ulysses Klaue actor Andy Serkis takes on the duty of voicing the relentless family man Renoir.

You can see more about each of these characters and the cast bringing them to life in the new cast reveal trailer below.