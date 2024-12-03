Andy Roddick blasts Djokovic for overshadowing Nadal's retirement with his own announcement

HQ

Novak Djokovic, the last one of the modern golden era of tennis still active, announced two weeks ago that he has signed Andy Murray as his new coach for the 2025 season, with the hopes of winning one or two final Grand Slams that will confirm him as the greatest tennis player of all time.

The Serbian player announced it on his social network, during the week of Rafa Nadal retired from professional tennis. And for Andy Roddick, former nº1, Djokovic clearly "counterprogrammed" Nadal's retiring by announcing his association with Murray.

Speaking in Served, his podcast, Roddick commented on the new, disclaiming rumours that don't take the association seriously: "I get memes are fun, but there is no part of this that's a joke. I don't think it's a vanity project", he said, but also blaming him for the timing of the announcement.

"Is it fun to know that you can create a shitstorm in the tennis world and override any storyline?", he rethorically asked.

Rafa Nadal's farewell was bitter, but not because of Djokovic

Answering to his guests, he confirmed he meant about Rafa's retirement. "Oh, oh, oh! Rafa retired this weekend? Should we dominate the headlines at the end of that week? There was zero reason why this needed to be announced. Zero."

Djokovic announced it on November 23rd, four days after Nadal lost his match against Botic van de Zandschulp, his final tennis match. Truth is, Nadal fans probably weren't too worried about Djokovic's stealing the spotlight, as all was talked about was how underwhelming the event and video played in his honour was, with some fans even launching a Change.org petition to Spanish government to organize a proper farewell.