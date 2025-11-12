Andy Murray says he is considering a career change... to become a golf caddie

HQ

Andy Murray, the former tennis player winner of three Grand Slams, and finalist six other times, has announced he's considering a surprising career change: "I'm considering becoming a golf caddie", revealed Murray on The Romesh Ranganathan Show.

"Well, I love golf, and I think if you love that sport, I think it would be a great job. If you were working with a top golfer and being there when they're having a great moment on the course, and feeling like you can help a little bit with decisions or things like that, I think it'd be a brilliant job", he said, quite seriously, adding that his dream professional golfer to work with would be Robert MacIntyre, another Scotsman.

"Imagine carrying Robert MacIntyre's bag when he wins The Open, or something like that. That'd be my dream job", Murray said.

As reported by TalkSport, Murray plays golf as a hobby and last month he played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as one of the celebrities guests (alongside Piers Morgan and Bill Murray). His idol Robert MacIntyre ended up winning the competition, and he said he joked he is " terrible at golf" in his Instagram stories.

Murray's adventure with Novak Djokovic only lasted six months

Only months after his retirement from tennis in August 2024 (the same year Rafa Nadal also retired), Murray announced he was going to be Novak Djokovic's coach, his former rival. However, the partnership only lasted six months. "We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it", said Djokovic after the split. "My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person."