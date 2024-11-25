Andy Murray returns as Novak Djokovic's new coach

HQ

Rafa Nadal retired from tennis last week, and he wasn't the only member of "Big Four" to step out of the tennis courts this year: Andy Murray also retired after last summer Paris' Olympics.

The only active member of the greatest era in modern tennis is Novak Djokovic, who at age 37 he still intends to increasy his trophy cabinet with more trophies and perhaps one more Grand Slam to certify his status as the greatest tennis in history (in terms of trophies).

Last weekend, when all eyes were set on Davis Cup, Djokovis made a surprise announcement when he announced he had recruited Murray to be his coach. "Our story has one final chapter", he said.

"25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits", says Djokovic in the video. "They call us game-changers, risk-takers, history makers".

Djokovic, who is exactly one week older than Murray, have clahsed 36 times before, and Djojovic won 25 of them. The last one, in Madrid Open in 2022.

Nole had been without a coach since he split with Goran Ivanisevic after six years. Now he will work with Murray to return stronger after a disappointing 2024 season (except for the Gold Medal in Paris), eyeing the Australian Open in January 2025.