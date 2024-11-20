Andy Murray: "I've seen Rafa Nadal throwing PlayStation controllers around hotel rooms all over the world"

HQ

Rafa Nadal's retirement from the tennis court was consumated yesterday at the Davis Cup quarter-finals against the Netherlands, a bitter end that didn't tarnished the tribute and ovation he got at the end of the three matches, very late at night in Málaga.

A 4-minute video was played and also posted on social media by Davis Cup, with tennis and sport legends praising Rafa's inspiring hard work for over 20 years, including Roger Federer (who also wrote him a letter), Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Andrés Iniesta, even Real Madrid veterans like Raúl, Casillas and Beckham.

Andy Murray, British tennis player, winner of three Grand Slams and two Olympic Medals, also shared a message. "It's been incredible to watch you, compete you and practice with you since we first met as 13, 14-year-old kids".

Murray particularly praised Nadal's humility, hard work and respect for everybody. "You're probably the only tennis player ever to have never thrown their racket in anger, which is incredible". But Murray went on to tell an anecdote Nadal perhaps would have preferred it remaiend hidden...

"This wasn't the case whe you would lose at PlayStation. I've seen Rafa throwing PlayStation controllers around hotel rooms all over the world when he and his close friend Juan Mónaco would lose a late goal to me with his beloved Real Madrid at Pro Evolution Soccer."

Temporarily part of the "Big Four" alongside Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Murray also retired this year, after the 2024 Paris Olympics. He now wishes Rafa a "well-earned rest".