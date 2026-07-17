Andy Burnham will be announced as the new Labour leader and next Prime Minister this afternoon

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As we recently reported, there were but a few formalities left to be ticked off before it became official that Andy Burnham would be taking over as the leader of the Labour party and the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Keir Starmer.

These formalities have now been completed, and since there were no challengers to Burnham's campaign for the roles, the newly elected Makerfield MP will be announced as the next Labour leader (and by extension next Prime Minister for the UK) in a couple of hours.

As per BBC News, a special party conference has been called in central London for midday today, July 17, when Burnham's leadership will be made official and he will be crowned as the next Labour party leader. After this, on Monday, July 20, Starmer will meet with the King of England to resign, with Burnham then set to meet the King directly afterwards to be asked to form a government, thus making his ascension to the PM role official.