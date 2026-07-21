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Andy Burnham becomes UK Prime Minister: Here's who makes up his cabinet
The various MPs and politicians assigned key roles have been named.
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Now that Andy Burnham has officially taken over as the next Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, he has kickstarted his tenure in the role by naming his cabinet and revealed who will be occupying key roles for his government. There are quite a few familiar faces, but much of the cabinet is new or features individuals who have changed roles.
As per BBC News, the full cabinet can be seen below.
- Andy Burnham - Prime Minister
- John Healey - Chancellor
- Louise Haigh - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Ed Miliband - Foreign Secretary
- Shabana Mahmood - Home Secretary
- Wes Streeting - Defence Secretary
- Yvette Cooper - Health Secretary
- Lucy Powell - Education Secretary
- Pat McFadden - Work and Pensions Secretary
- Angela Rayner - Housing Secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds - Business and Trade Secretary
- Bridget Phillipson - Equalities Minister
- Lisa Nandy - Culture Secretary
- Miatta Fahnbulleh - Energy Secretary
- Alex Norris - Justice Secretary
- Heidi Alexander - Transport Secretary
- Angela Eagle - Environment Secretary
- Sir Chris Bryant - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Douglas Alexander - Secretary of State for Scotland
- Stephen Kinnock - Secretary of State for Wales
- Emma Reynolds - Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Anneliese Midgely - Chief Whip
- Ellie Reeves - Attorney General
- Alan Campbell - Leader of the Commons
- Baroness Smith of Basildon - Leader of the Lords
- Hamish Falconer - Minister of Intergovernmental Relations
- Kanishaka Narayan - Minister for Artificial Intelligence
- Matthew Pennycock - Housing Minister