Andy Burnham becomes UK Prime Minister: Here's who makes up his cabinet

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Now that Andy Burnham has officially taken over as the next Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, he has kickstarted his tenure in the role by naming his cabinet and revealed who will be occupying key roles for his government. There are quite a few familiar faces, but much of the cabinet is new or features individuals who have changed roles.

As per BBC News, the full cabinet can be seen below.



Andy Burnham - Prime Minister



John Healey - Chancellor



Louise Haigh - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster



Ed Miliband - Foreign Secretary



Shabana Mahmood - Home Secretary



Wes Streeting - Defence Secretary



Yvette Cooper - Health Secretary



Lucy Powell - Education Secretary



Pat McFadden - Work and Pensions Secretary



Angela Rayner - Housing Secretary



Jonathan Reynolds - Business and Trade Secretary



Bridget Phillipson - Equalities Minister



Lisa Nandy - Culture Secretary



Miatta Fahnbulleh - Energy Secretary



Alex Norris - Justice Secretary



Heidi Alexander - Transport Secretary



Angela Eagle - Environment Secretary



Sir Chris Bryant - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland



Douglas Alexander - Secretary of State for Scotland



Stephen Kinnock - Secretary of State for Wales



Emma Reynolds - Chief Secretary to the Treasury



Anneliese Midgely - Chief Whip



Ellie Reeves - Attorney General



Alan Campbell - Leader of the Commons



Baroness Smith of Basildon - Leader of the Lords



Hamish Falconer - Minister of Intergovernmental Relations



Kanishaka Narayan - Minister for Artificial Intelligence



Matthew Pennycock - Housing Minister

