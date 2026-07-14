Andy Burnham all but confirmed to become next UK Prime Minister on July 20

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While certain members of the Labour party were hoping to ignite a leadership contest to show the wider world it hadn't "lost our minds" instead of simply coronating and elevating Makerfield by-election winner Andy Burnham to the role of Labour leader and UK Prime Minister hopeful, it doesn't seem this will be happening at all as of now.

Following Keir Starmer announcing his resignation as the UK PM, BBC News reports in the second day of voting for Labour leadership, Burnham secured a further 27 Labour MPs, which means he mathematically cannot be challenged by a rival now and will become the next Labour leader and likewise will all but certainly take over from Starmer as the next UK PM on July 20.

The next step will be the backing of three Labour-affiliated organisations, two of which must be trade unions, a requirement that is being regarded as a "formality". When this has happened, it will become official that Burnham will become the next Labour leader and UK PM.

When this happens, it likely won't be too long until No. 10 North is opened either...