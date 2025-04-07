Anduril unveils Copperhead autonomous underwater vehicles

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Anduril Industries has unveiled the Copperhead, a new series of autonomous underwater vehicles designed for both military and commercial purposes, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

This line comes in two variants, each available in two sizes, offering rapid-response capabilities for missions such as environmental monitoring, search and rescue, and infrastructure inspection, making it valuable for both military and commercial applications.

With a high speed, the Copperhead can carry a range of payloads, including sensors and magnetometers for detecting changes in the Earth's magnetic field. The Copperhead-M variant also brings torpedo-like capabilities, designed for large-scale production.