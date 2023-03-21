Andrzej Sapkowski visits CD Projekt Red's headquarters

HQ

Andrzej Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red are beloved by fans of The Witcher. In two different mediums they brought the character of Geralt of Rivia to life, but the two aren't known for getting along with one another.

Sapkowski even tried to sue the game developer after believing he was misled to sell the rights to his IP for a lump sum. As the games went onto worldwide success, Sapkowski was left without royalty payments.

However, it seems this is all water under the bridge now, as the author has visited CD Projekt Red's headquarters. With more Witcher games on the way, which will divert fully from Geralt, it's possible the developer sought out some advice on how to carry on with the world and IP without the White Wolf.

Either way, it is good to see two key parts of The Witcher's success working together.