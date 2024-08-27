Andrzej Sapkowski has finished another Witcher book

HQ

Despite finishing the main Witcher saga, Andrzej Sapkowski is still keen on telling stories in the world of The Witcher, and has just finished another story of Geralt. The new book hasn't yet revealed its title, but it is finished.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the book is eyeing a late 2024/early 2025 release. We're not sure whether it'll lead to more Witcher stories, but Sapkowski has left the door open. When the book releases, it'll first be available in Polish, and will likely take some time to come to English.

However, with the popularity of The Witcher among English-reading audiences, hopefully we won't be waiting that long for it to release in English.

Will you be reading the new Witcher book?

